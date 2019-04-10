CUSAT CAT 2019: Cochin University releases answer key; raise objections at admissions.cusat.ac.in till 11 April

CUSAT CAT 2019 answer key | The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) released the answer key of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 on Wednesday. Candidates who had appeared for the exams, which was held on 6 and 7 April, can check the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in, to download the same.

The candidates can also raise objection, if any, against the CAT 2019 answer key till 11 April till 10 pm. Candidates should note that only those objections submitted through the link given on the homepage will be considered by the university.

The CUSAT CAT 2019 answer key for courses including MSc Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Instrumentation, Microbiology, BBA LLB, LLB, LLM programmes are available in online mode.

How to check CUSAT CAT answer key 2019:

Step 1. Visit the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in

Step 2. select 'Candidate login' section

Step 3. Enter User ID, password, and captcha

Step 4. Click on 'sign in' button

Step 5. Click on the links to check the response sheet and answer key

