Culture Lessons: Rajya Sabha MPs to soon get set of Vedas in all languages

All the MPs of Rajya Sabha will soon be gifted a set of Vedas by the government to study. It was promised on the floor of the Upper House of Parliament during question hour following the request of Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The members of Rajya Sabha have been assured that copied of Vedas in all languages will be presented to them.

Why it was decided to gift vedas to Rajya Sabha MPs?

On Wednesday, while answering queries of some members during the Question Hour, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Vedas are the fountains of all energies in India.”

After hearing Pradhan speaking on the initiatives taken by the government for promoting the learning of Vedas and Sanskrit, Dhankhar said: “It will be appreciated if you make available to Hon’ble MPs of Parliament the sets of Vedas.”

Pradhan immediately accepted it, saying: “I will certainly obey your order and make available the sets of Vedas to all members of Rajya Sabha”.

Vedas in all languages

BJP MP Sushil Modi requested that the sets of Vedas to be presented in English and Hindi stating that a majority of members are not comfortable in Sanskrit language.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari suggested that technology makes the reading of Vedas in ‘choice language’ easy with the touch of a button.

“If such arrangement is being considered, it would be greatly helpful in understanding the Veda if one can read it in their language,” Gadkari added.

‘Time for MPs to disseminate knowledge’

Dhankhar, while sharing his experience, said, “Whenever I go to institutions or colleges, I ask the students to raise their hands if they have seen the Vedas. Not many students raised their hands. So it is time for the MPs to create an ecosystem so that they can disseminate this knowledge.”

Currently, there are 245 members in Rajya Sabha.