CUET 2022: NTA to begin registration process from April first week, check official notice here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the registration process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 will begin from the first week of April, this year.

Candidates who are interested can apply for the registration process by visiting the Agency's official website at nta.ac.in. “Application for CUET UG will be available in the 1st week of April 2022,” reads the official notice.

Further in the notice, the agency informed that the entrance test is mandatory for students seeking admission to undergraduate programs for the academic session 2022-2023 in all University Grants Commission (UGC) funded Central Universities. Henceforth, the respective Class 12 marks will not be considered for admission of candidates.

Candidates registering for the test should note that it will be conducted in 13 different languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi and Odia.

Furthermore, the Entrance Test may also be adopted by the State or Private or Deemed to be universities across the country. However, a detailed structure of CUET undergraduate courses is currently available on the agency’s website. As per reports, a large number of central universities have confirmed their involvement in the CUET 2022 (Post Graduate programme).

When addressing a meeting recently, UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar informed that it will be made mandatory for 45 central universities in India to adopt the entrance test for admission to their undergraduate courses. However, for postgraduate admissions (PG), universities will be flexible to use the CUET score as of now.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, Kumar said that the main objective to conduct this test is to reduce the burden of the UG and PG admission process on candidates while increasing their choices.

The common entrance test is scheduled to be conducted in the first week of July. It will have three main parts attached to it, which include a compulsory language test, a general test and a domain-specific exam.