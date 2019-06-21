CUCET Result 2019: Central University of Rajasthan announces results; candidates can check score on cucetexam.in

CUCET Result 2019 | The Central University of Rajasthan has declared the CUCET Result 2019. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website cucetexam.in.

The CUCET 2019 result contains the marks secured by the candidates in the subjects they have appeared for along with their rank in that exam.

Here are the steps to checking the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUCET cucetexam.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Login to View the Score Card' link

Step 3: Enter Roll number and date of birth to login

Step 4: Enter the application number and password in the CUCET 2019 result link

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future references

The Result of CUCET 2019 will include the candidates' name, roll number, category, programme, and subject appeared for, marks secured in each section, total marks secured, rank secured and the qualifying status of the candidate.

The merit list for various programmes which will be released soon will help conduct admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the participating central universities.

