NTA compiled the CUCET 2021 results based on the final answer key which was released on Wednesday

The results of the Central Universities-Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates, who appeared for the test, can now check and download their scorecards by visiting the official websites - cucet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in. Applicants can access their scores by entering their application number/roll number and date of birth on the portal.

The agency has compiled the CUCET 2021 results on the basis of the final answer key which was released recently. The exam was computer-based and held on 15, 16, 23, and 24 September.

Check steps to access CUCET 2021 results here:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website - nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CU-CET 2021 scorecard" link

Step 3: As the new page opens, log in by entering the application number or roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Within a few seconds, your CUCET 2021 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check your scores, verify the details, and download a copy of your CUCET scorecard

Here's the direct link: https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/CUCET-auth-21

This year, 1,34,722 candidates had registered themselves for the test out of which, 97,416 had appeared for it. The exam was conducted in two shifts per day for 12 participating Central Universities from all over the country for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The CUCET 2021 was conducted in 161 cities all over India at 308 centres.

The exam took place for a total of 60 papers – 58 for PG programmes and two for UG and integrated (UI) programmes. Soon, the universities are expected to release the merit list and counselling schedule.