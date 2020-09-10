CUCET 2020: Central University of Rajasthan releases hall admit card at cucetexam.in; entrance test on 18 Sept

The CUCET 2020 exam will be held between 18 and 20 September in two shifts - 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm and 5 pm.

The Central University of Rajasthan has released the admit card for CUCET 2020 on its official website at cucetexam.in. The candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download the hall ticket in order to appear for CUCET 2020.

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test will be conducted between 18 to 20 September. To download the online admit card, candidates need to enter their login details.

According to Careers360, the CUCET admit card will have the name of the candidate, their registered roll number, along with their photograph and signature.

The hall ticket is important as it carries the exam venue and reporting time for the exam.

Here is how you can download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official site of CUCET at cucetexam.in

Step 2: Select the green bar that says: 'Click to download admit card'

Step 3: You will be forwarded to another webpage where you need to log in

Step 4: Using the credentials you had set while registering for the exam, fill in the empty spaces

Step 5: Click on the 'login tab

Step 6: View, download and take a print out for the CUCET admit card 2020

This is the direct link for candidate login to download the hall ticket: https://cucetexam.in/CUCET2020/RecPages/Admit06Login23.aspx

CUCET 2020 exam day guidelines

Along with the admit card, the Central University of Rajasthan has also prescribed a set of instructions that one must follow during the exam.

This includes reporting to the examination centre at least 60 minutes before the commencement of the exam, reported NDTV.

The report added that candidates must maintain social distancing, and bring their admit cards with recent passport size photographs pasted on it, a valid photo ID and a blue or black ballpoint pen to fill the OMR sheet.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the hall after 20 minutes of commencement of examination in each session and wearing a mask or face cover is mandatory for all applicants.