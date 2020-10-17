CUCET 2020: Central University of Rajasthan declares result of common entrance test at cucetexam.in
The varsity conducted the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 from 18 to 20 September, following all COVID-19 precautions
CUCET 2020: The Central University of Rajasthan has declared the result of CUCET 2020 exam on its official site on Saturday. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results online at cucetexam.in.
The varsity conducted the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 from 18 to 20 September, following all COVID-19 precautions.
The exam is conducted for students of Class 12, bachelor’s and master’s degree holders for admission into the UG/integrated program/BVoc, postgraduate programme and the research programme respectively, Hindustan Times reported.
According to a report in The Times of India, candidates need to have the details pertaining to programme applied, roll number, date of birth and verification code to check their scorecard on the official website. The report added that in case a person has forgotten his/her roll number, there is an option to retrieve that.
Here's the direct link to check the result.
Here's a step by step guide on how to check the CUCET 2020 result:
Candidates need to visit the official website cucetexam.in and click 'View Scorecard' on the homepage. Candidates will see a new page appearing on the display screen where they will have to key in their credentials and login.
The CUCET 2020 result will be displayed on the screen and students need to download the results and take a print out for future use.
The CUCET 2020 was conducted for admission to programs of 14 central universities like - Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kashmir, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, South Bihar, Tamil Nadu and four state university is Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, Bengaluru Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, Khallikote University (Berhampur), Sardar Patel University of Police Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur.
