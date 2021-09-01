CU-CET 2021: NTA extends application deadline till 5 September; check direct link here

The Common Entrance Test will be conducted on 15, 16, 23, and 24 September this year

The deadline to submit applications for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The last date to submit the online application for CU-CET 2021 is 5 September. However, previously the deadline was 1 September.

Candidates who still want to apply can do so by visiting the official website, cucet.nta.nic.in, till 11:50 pm.

Aspirants should note that the Common Entrance Test will be conducted by NTA on 15, 16, 23, and 24 September, this year. The examination is scheduled to be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode for a duration of 120 minutes.

Also, the test will be taken up in an Objective Type format comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ).

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply for NTA CUCET 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website - cucet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the registration link for CUCET 2021 that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to register and log in to fill the application form

Step 4: To complete the process, select the course, fill the application form and upload required documents

Step 5: After providing all details, pay the application fee and click on submit

Step 6: Finally, take a printout of the same for future reference or use (if required)

Direct link to apply for CU-CET 2021: https://testservices.nic.in/examsys21/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFYsjZOdyj8DuPcxGBqAK2Dxg17SOPYNi2Zee0LIuc/he

Before applying for CU-CET 2021, applicants are recommended to read the information available on the official website. Along with the information on the exam, the agency has also shared details on the courses or programmes which are provided, the eligibility criteria and the structure of the curriculum.

Below is the CU-CET 2021 detailed information:

For Integrated or Under-Graduate (UI) courses and exams:

https://cucet.nta.nic.in/WebInfocms/File/GetFile?FileId=1&LangId=P

For Post-Graduation (PG) programmes and exams:

https://cucet.nta.nic.in/WebInfocms/File/GetFile?FileId=2&LangId=P

This year, the agency has included two more cities as examination centres for the exam which are Kasaragod in Kerala and Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar.

For the unversed, the CU-CET 2021 examination is conducted for admission to the Integrated or undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses of 12 central universities for the academic year 2021-22.