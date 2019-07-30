CTET Result 2019: Results for test used to recruit teachers to State-funded schools declared; 3.52 lakh candidates qualify

CTET 2019 Results Declared | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on its official website. The result can also be downloaded from CTET's official website. The test is supervised by the CBSE and is used to recruit teachers to centrally funded schools.

Candidates are required to enter their CTET 2019 roll number to access the results. Mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be provided by CBSE to all successful candidates in a digital format and in their Digilocker accounts, according to an official notification.

CTET 2019 was conducted in various centres across 114 cities on 7 July, 2019. 29.22 lakh candidates originally registered for the test. However, only 23.77 lakh candidates appeared for the exam in 2019. Out of which, 3.52 lakh candidates managed to qualify, reported The Times of India.

Steps to download CTET 2019 results

Visit the CBSE or CTET official websites Click on 'CTET Result' or 'CTET Score' Click submit Download CTET scorecard for future reference

The CBSE has claimed that machine gradable answer sheets are marked with 'with extreme care and are repeatedly scrutinised. No request for re-checking, re-assessment, re-evaluation or scrutiny of OMR Answer Sheets will be entertained. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained'.