CTET examination to be held in multiple languages this year, says HRD minister Prakash Javadekar

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination will be held in multiple languages this year, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday. The examination is for the recruitment of teachers in schools under the Centre and will be conducted on 16 September. The examination will be conducted across 92 cities in the country.

#CTET examination will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Garo, Gujarati, Kanada, Khasi, Malyalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu,Tibetan & Urdu @cbseindia29 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 18, 2018

According to The Indian Express, the online application process will begin from 22 June and go on till 17 July. The application fees can be submitted till 12 July. Candidates can further go through the schedule of the examinations on the official website here.

Earlier on Monday, DMK leader Kanimozhi had criticised the CBSE's earlier decision (now retracted) to remove the Tamil language from CTET, Times Now reported. "The decision to drop Tamil and 16 other regional languages from CTET is highly condemnable and strikes at the root of federalism. Students of CBSE whose mother tongue is Tamil will be put to a great disadvantage without teachers,” Kanimozhi said

Here are steps to submit the application form online

1) Log on to CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in.

2) Click on the Apply Online link.

3) Fill the Online Application Form and note down the registration number/application number.

4) Upload scanned copies of recently taken photographs and signature

5) Pay examination fee through e-challan or debit/credit card

6) Print confirmation page for record and future reference.