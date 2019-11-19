CTET Admit Card 2019 released: CBSE releases hall ticket for Teacher's Eligibility Test; check details, download on ctet.nic.in

CTET Admit Card 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET admit card on 20 November (Wednesday).

Candidates can check and download their hall tickets for the exam scheduled to be held on 8 December from the CTET official website – ctet.nic.in.

As per the examination notification, those appearing for the test will have to report at the centre mentioned on the CTET admit card, 90 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination. The CTET admit card must be carried by the candidates in the exam room.

Steps to download your CTET admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CTET admit card link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Hit on 'Submit'

Step 5: Download your CTET admit card and download a PDF for future reference

Exam pattern:

The CTET exam will comprise two papers – paper 1 for teachers applying to teach classes between 1 and 5 and paper 2 for those wanting to teach classes between 6 and 8. A total of 150 questions will be asked in each of the papers and the time allotted to complete that is two and half hours. All questions will be Objective type and there will be no negative marking. In order to qualify the CTET 2019 exam, candidates need to score at least 90 marks out of 150.

Candidates who report at the exam centre post 9.30 am will not be allowed to sit in paper 1 and those who report after 2 pm will not be allowed to appear for the second paper.

Paper 1 will consist questions on child development and pedagogy, language I, language II, environmental studies and mathematics, while paper 2 will consist of questions either from social studies/social science or mathematics and science.

The CBSE is conducting the recruitment exam in 110 cities across the country in 20 languages. Once the CTET results are announced, certificate would remain valid for seven years. There is no restriction on the number of attempts taken by a candidate. Those who have appeared once can sit for another attempt to improve his/her score.

