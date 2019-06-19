CTET Admit Card 2019: CBSE to release admit cards for teacher eligibility test soon; download from cbse.nic.in

CTET Admit Card 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 soon. Candidates who had applied for the examination can download their admit cards from the board's official website www.cbse.nic.in.

As per the past trends, CBSE usually releases the admit card two to three weeks ahead of the examinations. CTET 2019 is scheduled for 7 July.

Here is how to download your admit card for CTET 2019:

Step 1: Visit www.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'CTET 2019'

Step 3: A new window for accessing the admit cards will open

Step 4: Enter your login details

Step 5: Download the admit card

This year, CBSE would be conducting the CTET 2019 in two slots: Paper I and Paper II. Paper I would be conducted in the morning slot and Paper II would be conducted in the afternoon slot on the same date.

CTET is a qualifying examination and candidates who score 60 percent or above qualify. In December 2018, a total of 1.78 lakh candidates had qualified for the CTET Paper I and 1.26 lakh had qualified for the Paper II. According to Times Now, 10,73,545 candidates had appeared for Paper 1 and 8,78,425 candidates had appeared for Paper 2.

