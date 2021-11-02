CTET 2021: CBSE releases sample papers for Paper I and Paper II; check direct link here

As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted from 16 December to 13 January, 2022, with the papers being held for the first time in an online mode

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has put out the sample question papers for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 for students preparing for the same. Additionally, the sample question paper has been released for both Paper I (Classes I to V) and Paper II (Classes VI to VIII).

Candidates who are preparing for the exam can view and download the sample papers by visiting the official website of CBSE CTET at https://ctet.nic.in/. Those who want to appear for the examination can download the sample papers by following some simple steps.

Steps on how to download CTET 2021 sample question papers:

Go to the official website of CBSE CTET at https://ctet.nic.in/

Search and click on Exemplar items link that is available on the home page

As a new page opens, candidates can check the sample questions papers and answers accordingly

Kindly, download the PDF file and take a hard copy of the same for future use or need

Check direct link to download sample question papers here.

Candidates should note that these sample papers include questions in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. Furthermore, the correct answer has been marked in the colour - yellow.

The CBSE has also issued the practice centre lists for CTET December examination, along with the sample papers.

As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted from 16 December to 13 January, 2022, with the papers being held for the first time in an online mode.

Meanwhile, the admit card for the students will be available in the first week of December this year.

The CBSE CTET exam will be held in two shifts during the exam schedule, with the first shift taking place from 09:30 am to 12:00 noon and the second shift being held from 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm.

Applicants who are interested and intend to be a teacher for both levels of Class 1 to 5 and Class 6 to 8 will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II), respectively.