CTET 2021: CBSE likely to release answer key soon at ctet.nic.in; steps to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to release the CTET Answer Key 2021, said reports. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key once it gets officially released on the website ctet.nic.in.

Here's how to download the CTET Answer Key 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on CTET Answer Key 2021 link.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter the CTET 2021 application number and date of birth along with the security PIN mentioned in the captcha.

Step 4: They need to submit and check the CTET Answer Key 2021 and then take a download of the CTET 2021 answer key and keep it for future reference.

The CBSE had conducted the 14th Central Eligibility Test (CTET) on 31 January, following COVID-19 protocols. While originally there were 112 exam cities to hold the CTET 2021, this was increased to 135 cities in order to safely conduct the test.

As many as 22,97,062 candidates appeared in the nationwide exam, with 12,19,220 candidates appearing in paper 1 and 10,77,842 appearing in paper 2.

As per reports, in order to qualify the exam, candidates need to obtain the minimum qualifying marks. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded one mark. There are no negative markings in the exam.