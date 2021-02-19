CTET 2021 answer key released at ctet.nic.in; check on or before 21 February

According to the official notification, a fee of Rs 1,000 per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has on Friday, released the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on its official website - ctet.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the CTET examination on 31 January can check the answer key online on or before 21 February.

According to the official notification, a fee of Rs 1,000 per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee, once paid, is non-refundable.

Here's how to check the CTET answer key 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link "Key challenges for CTET January 2021".

Step 3: Candidates need to select one of the link and a new page will appear.

Step 4: Candidates need to key in their credentials and login and the CTET answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: They will need to download the answer key and take a print out.

Here is the direct link to check the answer key

Here are the steps to raise objections:

Step 1: Read answer key and if there is an error, raise objection.

Step 2: Go to dashboard and go to raise objection.

Step 3: Click on questions or questions one finds erroneous.

Step 4: Upload documents and pay fee and submit.

This year, a total of 22,97,062 candidates appeared for the teacher eligibility test. Candidates need to score 60 percent marks to qualify and those who pass the part I exam will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5, while those who clear part -II will be able to teach classes 6 to 8.