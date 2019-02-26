CTET 2019: Online registration open till 5 March at ctet.nic.in; here's how candidates can apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 12th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on 7 July. To apply for the exam, candidates will have to visit the official website, ctet.nic.in. The last date to apply for the exam is 5 March.

The exam will be held in 20 languages across 97 cities, according to reports. The official brochure contains details about important dates, exam syllabus, eligibility criteria, fees and exam centres.

CTET is conducted to certify eligible teachers for jobs in government schools.

How to apply for CTET 2019:

Step 1: Visit the CTET official website – ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Apply Online

Step 3: Fill in the online application

Step 4: Note down registration/application number

Step 5: Upload scanned images of latest passport size photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay examination fee online

Step 7: Print confirmation page

The last date to submit exam fees is 8 March. Details regarding application fees, eligibility criteria and helpline numbers are available in the official CTET brochure.

