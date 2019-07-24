CTET Answer Key 2019: CBSE releases answer key on ctet.nic.in; candidates can raise objections to result till 26 July

CTET Answer Key 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which was held on 7 July. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the answer key through the official website- ctet.nic.in.

Candidates can check the answer key by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to CTET website.

Step 2: Click on link to download 'OMR sheet, view or challenge Answer Key'.

Step 3: Select option of downloading OMR sheet.

Step 4: Enter log in credentials and download Answer Key.

Step 5: Save or take print out of answer key for future reference.

The scanned images of OMR answer sheets of the candidates and answer keys will be uploaded on the website from 24 July till 11.59 pm on 26 July. Candidates can download the CTET answer key from the official website and raise objections till 26 July.

The CTET result will be based on the final answer key. However, there will be no re-checking or re-evaluation facility given to candidates.

The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill the posts of teachers in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools, including those falling under the Union Territory areas, said the Indian Express.

According to NDTV, CTET July 2019 saw the highest participation in recent years. Over 20.8 lakh candidates had registered for the exam out of which 14 lakh candidates took the exam.