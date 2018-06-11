CTET 2018: CBSE to notify exam, syllabus, eligibility criteria tomorrow; check updates on ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will notify details of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 tomorrow, as per a notice issued by the board. The application forms for the CTET, which will be conducted on 16 September 2018 are available on the official website ctet.nic.in.

CBSE recently said that the test will be conducted in 92 cities all over the country. A detailed information bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on the official website on 12 June.

Meanwhile, the online application process will start from 22 June onwards. Candidates interested in applying for teaching posts in central and government schools can visit the website and apply online until 19 July 2018. The applicants can pay the fee up to 3.30 pm on 21 June.

As per the Right to Education (RTE) Act, all teachers interested in teaching Classes I to VIII would have to have qualified the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) or CTET. However, for central schools, like the Kendriya Vidyalayas and the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, CTET is mandatory.