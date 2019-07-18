You are here:
CSMT-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express trolley derails between Maharashtra's Kasara and Igatpuri; no injuries reported

India FP Staff Jul 18, 2019 10:42:49 IST

A trolley of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) - Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derailed between Kasara and Igatpuri ghat section in Maharashtra during the early hours of Thursday morning. No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

According to Central Railway, "a trolley of the second coach from rear of 12598 CMT-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derailed between Kasara and Igatpuri ghat section at about 3.50 am on Thursday."

The Times of India quoted the Central Railway chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi as saying, "Nobody was injured in the mishap," adding that the "middle and Uttar Pradesh lines were available for traffic."

The traffic on the route in not likely to hit as Middle and Uttar Pradesh lines are available for train passages, the Central Railway said.

However, according to sources, due to the incident, some of the other long distance trains on the route could be delayed.

The railways has also issued a helpline number – 022-22694040.

With inputs from ANI 

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 10:42:49 IST

