CSMT bridge collapse: BMC engineer Anil Patil arrested, sent to police custody till 5 April

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) engineer Anil Patil was on Wednesday arrested in connection with the CSMT bridge collapse in Mumbai. The accused has been sent to police custody till 5 April by Esplanade court.

On Tuesday, BMC assistant engineer SF Kakulte, another accused in the case who was arrested on Monday, was sent to police custody till 5 April by the magistrate court. The court had already sent Neeraj Desai, the structural auditor of the CSMT Bridge, to judicial custody till 10 April.

Six people were killed and over 30 injured after a portion of the overbridge near the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station collapsed on the evening of 14 March.

