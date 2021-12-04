CSIR UGC-NET June 2021: Registration begins at csirnet.nta.nic.in; check direct link here

As per the notice, the deadline for successful fee transactions for the CSIR-UGC NET Exam is 11:50 pm on 3 January next year.

The registration process for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination in June 2021 has been started by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Interested candidates can register till 11:50 pm on 2 January 2022 through the official website - https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/.

Steps to register for CSIR-UGC NET exam June 2021:

Visit the website at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/ Click on the link for Joint CSIR –UGC NET June 2021 registration that is given on the main page Register yourself using the needed details and login to fill the CSIR UGC NET application Pay the CSIR UGC NET June 2021 application fee and submit the completed form Download the CSIR UGC NET application form for future use

The direct link to register is here - https://testservices.nic.in/ExamSys21/Root/Home.aspx?enc=WPJ5WSCVWOMNiXoyyomJgGDtWcAbgFDre9xlyz9+V+SlylEqgDusThvOCTsxiv8g

NTA has also released an official notice regarding the exam. As per the notice, the deadline for successful fee transactions for the CSIR-UGC NET Exam is 11:50 pm on 3 January next year.

The examination will be conducted on 29 January, 5 February and 6 February 2022 in two shifts. The examination for the shift I will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. Shift II examinations will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The pattern of the CSIR-UGC NET exam is objective type, comprising multiple-choice questions and will be a computer-based test.

The examination will have papers on Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences. The CSIR UGC-NET Exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English, as per the official notice.

Before registering for the exam, candidates have to check the details of their course code, eligibility criteria, the pattern of Question paper and other details from the Information Bulletin available on the official website.

For more details on the exam, candidates are advised to check the official website. In case they encounter any difficulties, applicants need to contact the NTA Help Desk on 011 40759000 or email NTA authorities at csirnet@nta.ac.in.