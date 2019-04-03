CSIR-UGC NET December 2018 result announced on csirhrdg.res.in; score card, cut-off marks to be out soon

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Wednesday announced the result of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) examination on its official website.

The examination is conducted to determine eligibility to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

Candidates can follow these steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the CSR HRDG website

Step 2: Click on ‘JOINT CSIR-UGC NET Exam Dec 2018 Result’

Step 3: Check the PDF file that opens for roll number and rank

Step 4: Save PDF for future reference

Candidates who have cleared the examination held in December last year will be eligible to appear for the JRF (NET) and JRF exam. A total of 1,969 candidates have qualified for the JRF (NET) and 67 for the JRF examination. Around 1,800 candidates have qualified for lecturership as well.

The authority is expected to release the score card and subject-wise and category-wise CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks soon.

The previous CSIR UGC NET result for the examination held in June was released on 28 November.

