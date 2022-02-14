CSIR-UGC NET 2021: NTA releases admit cards at csirnet.nta.nic.in, check direct link here

According to the latest official notice, the CSIR-UGC NET examination will be conducted on 15, 16 and 17 February

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 examination. Candidates who registered for the exam, can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the latest official notice, the CSIR-UGC NET examination will be conducted on 15, 16 and 17 February. This exam will be conducted through computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates should note that the admit card can be downloaded by using application number and date of birth (DoB).

Below is the schedule of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 (Shift wise):

Physical Sciences – 15 February (Shift 2)

Mathematical Sciences – 16 February (Shift 1)

Chemical Sciences – 16 February (Shift 2)

Life Sciences Shift 1 – 17 February (Shift 1)

Life Sciences Shift 2 – 17 February (Shift 2)

Those who are willing to check, can find the official notice here.

Furthermore, candidates are advised to keep in touch with the NTA website(s) nta.ac.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in for all latest updates concerning the exam.

Check how to download CSIR-UGC NET 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official portal at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admit Card for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2021’ available on the homepage

Step 3: As the link opens, applicants need to key in their credentials

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download it and keep a printout of the same for future use.

Check direct link to download the admit card.