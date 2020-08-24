CSIR UGC NET 2020: NTA reopens online application window; students can apply till 10 Sept on csirnet.nta.nic.in

Candidates, who have not applied for the exam so far can do so on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in between 22 August and 10 September

CSIR-UGC NET 2020 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the portal for online application form for Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2020 June 2020 examination.

Candidates, who have not applied for the exam so far or were not able to complete their application process, can do so on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in between 22 August and 10 September.

In a public notice, NTA said the decision to reopen the portal has been taken in view of the representation received from many candidates who have not filled it due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19 pandemic as well as requests from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the submission or completion of online application will be accepted up to 5 pm on 10 September.

Fee for the examination can be paid up to 11:50 pm on the same date. The payment of the fee can be done online.

A report by The Times of India said that candidates can make corrections in the particulars and centre cities in their submitted online application forms from 11 to 17 September.

Correction window will be open up to 5 pm and payment of fees, if any, can be made up to 11:50 pm on the same date.

Steps to apply for CSIR-UGC NET 2020 online:

Step 1: Go to the website - csirnet.nta.nic.in or click here for direct link

Step 2: Click on the link to fill the application.

Step 3: Fill all the relevant information and pay the application fee.

Step 4: Press ‘Submit’ and download the application form.