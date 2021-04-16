CSBC releases Bihar Police Home Guard 2021 results at csbc.bih.nic.in

Around 1.87 lakh candidates applied for the written exam for the post of Constable in Bihar Home Guards which was conducted for 551 posts on 24 January

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the results of the Bihar Police Home Guard written examination.

Around 1.87 lakh candidates applied for the exam which was conducted for 551 vacancies on 24 January this year.

A total of 1, 52,159 candidates have qualified for the next round of recruitment. While 1, 51,509 are direct candidates, 650 are Home Guards. Out of these, 1,251 direct candidates and 641 Home Guards are shortlisted for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET).

The board will now undertake the PET and document verification for the shortlisted candidates.

Steps to follow for checking Bihar Police Home Guard results:

Step 1: Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Go to 'Bihar Home Guards' tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the tab that says 'For the written examination for the post of Constable in Bihar Home Guards'

Step 4: Open the PDF and check the result

Step 5: Take a print out and save a copy for future reference

Find the direct link to check Bihar Police Home Guard results here: http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/BHG/Notice-15-04-2021.pdf

Category wise, the result is as follows:

General Category: 121 direct candidates have been selected while 99 for Home Guards

OBC: 54 direct and 47 for Home Guards

EWS: 30 direct, 25 for Home Guards

SC: 48 direct, 40 for Home Guards

ST: 3 direct candidates, for 3 for home guards

Candidates can appear for the PET only once. It will have competitions like racing, shot-put, and long jump, etc. This exam will be held in May this year.

Candidates are required to regularly check the official website for further notifications.