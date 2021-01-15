CSBC releases admit card for Bihar Woman constable PET at csbc.bih.nic.in
Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar has released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment of Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable on its official website. Candidates who had applied for the post can download the admit card from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in. The CSBC Lady Constable PET will be held on 2 February.
As per a report by Jagran Josh, the Bihar Police Lady Constable PET 2021 is scheduled to be held at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh, State High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna - 800002.
The report adds that the date of the P{hysical Efficiency Test, Time and Venue details will be mentioned on the admit card. In case a candidate fails to appear in the Bihar Police Lady Constable PET 2021, no further chance will be provided.
Here's how to download the admit card:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link that reads 'Download your e-Admit Card for PET Examination of Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable' on the homepage.
Step 3: They will be redirected to a new webpage, where they need to click on ‘download 01/ 2020 PET admit card.’ link.
Step 4: Once done, they need to enter the registration ID/ Mobile number, date of birth and security pin and login.
Step 5: Candidates will be able to download their admit card and take a print out for future reference.
As per a report in Hindustan Times, candidates who face difficulties in downloading the admit card can collect a copy from the CSBC office, Patna on 28 and 29 January, between 10am and 5pm.
