CSBC postpones Bihar Police PET 2020 for recruitment of all posts of constables till 31 July; check details at csbc.bih.nic.in

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has postponed the physical efficiency test (PET) for Bihar Police Constable, Bihar Home Guard driver constable and Bihar mobile squad constable recruitments till 31 July.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, CSBC has decided to postpone all three Bihar Police PET 2020 due to closure of the services of Indian Railways in view of COVID - 19 pandemic and Unlock 2 till 31 July.

A report by Hindustan Times mentions that the CSBC PET Bihar Police Constable was scheduled to be held on 3 July, Bihar Home Guard driver constable on 6 July, and Bihar mobile squad constable 15.

The report mentions that CBSC has already released the admit cards/hall tickets for the Bihar Police PET 2020 on its official website.

CSBC will recruit 11,880 sipahi (constable) under advertisement number 02/2019, 98 home guard constable drivers through advertisement number 03/2019 and 496 mobile squad constable driver under advt number 04/2019.

The CSBC notice mentions that the new dates for Bihar Police PET shall be announced on the board's website - www.csbc.bih.nic.in.

The new dates will also be published in the leading newspapers.

The candidates have been asked to keep their Bihar Police PET 2020 admit card safely as they will be allowed to appear for the exam without it. They will have to carry the same admit card on the new examination date.