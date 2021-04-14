CSBC Constable Recruitment 2021 final result declared; check on csbc.bih.nic.in

Before the final recruitment, a medical examination will be done for all the shortlisted candidates

The result for the Physical Endurance Test (Physical Test) for 11,880 Constable posts in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police, Special India Reserve Battalion and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion has been announced. Candidates who have appeared in the test can check it on the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) - csbc.bih.nic.in.

Applicants can follow these steps to download the result:

1. Visit the official website - csbc.bih.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Constable Results’ link

3. A new PDF will open

4. Now, check your result with the help of your Roll Number

5. Take a print out and save a copy for future reference.

A total of 23,533 candidates shortlisted for the Physical Test were found eligible for final selection. These candidates are required to visit the recruitment office with all their original documents till 25 April. The documents required are:

(i) Valid ID Proof

(ii) Intermediate Certificate

(iii) Date of Birth Proof

(iv) Caste Certificate if applicable

(v) Non-creamy certificate if applicable

(vi) Bihar Police Domicile Certificate if applicable

(vii) Home Guard Certificate if applicable

(viii) Gurkha Certificate if applicable

(ix) Freedom Fighter Certificate if applicable

(x) EWS Certificate if applicable

After the written exam, 59,402 candidates were shortlisted. Later, during the Physical Endurance Test (PET), a total of 48,277 aspirants appeared while 11,175 were absent. Before the final recruitment, a medical examination will be done for all the shortlisted candidates. They will have to appear for document verification as well.