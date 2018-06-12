CSBC Bihar Police results declared: Candidates may check final result for constable post on csbc.bih.nic.in.

The final result for the post of constable in Bihar Police has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC). The recruitment was held for 9,900 vacant posts.

According to an NDTV report, the online registration for the selection process begun on 29 July, 2017, through advertisement no 01/2017. The board had released a total of 1,12,9473 admit cards. The written exam was held from 15 October to 22 October , 2017. The CSBC written exam result was declared on 3 February , 2018. The physical efficiency test was held from 19 February to March 27, 2018.

The candidates can check their final result at the official website csbc.bih.nic.in. The result is available roll number wise. The result list also carries the allotted district/unit.

Here is how to check the results

- Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

- Click on the link to the result status.

- Enter roll number and submit.

- Download and save the result for future reference.