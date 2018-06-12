CSBC Bihar Police results declared: Candidates may check final result for constable post on csbc.bih.nic.in.

The final result for the post of constable in Bihar Police has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC). The recruitment was held for 9,900 vacant posts.
According to an NDTV report, the online registration for the selection process begun on 29 July, 2017, through advertisement no 01/2017. The board had released a total of 1,12,9473 admit cards. The written exam was held from 15 October to 22 October , 2017. The CSBC written exam result was declared on 3 February , 2018. The physical efficiency test was held from 19 February to March 27, 2018.
The candidates can check their final result at the official website csbc.bih.nic.in. The result is available roll number wise. The result list also carries the allotted district/unit.
Here is how to check the results
- Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.
- Click on the link to the result status.
- Enter roll number and submit.
- Download and save the result for future reference.
The CSBC also notified recruitment for 9,900 Constables vacancies in Bihar Police and 1965 Fireman vacancies for Bihar Fire Services.
The applicant must have qualified intermediate/higher secondary or Maulavi exam from Bihar Madarssa Board or Shashtri (with English)/ Acharya (without English) exam from Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board.
The lower age limit is 18 years. For men and women in the general category, the upper age limit is 25 years. For the Other Backward Class, the upper age limit for men is 27 years and for women is 28 years. For SC, ST candidates, the upper age limit is 30 years.
The online application process began on Tuesday and will end on 30 June, 2018. For selection, candidates would have to first appear for a written test. Those who clear the exam will have to undergo physical efficiency test after which the result would be announced.
Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 19:26 PM