The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the date for the Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021 Physical Efficiency Test (PE). The examination is scheduled to be held on 7 May at Rajendra Prasad Singh High School, Gardanibagh, Patna (Pin Code - 800002). The admit cards will be released on 25 April on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in. For more details, aspirants can check the official advertisement.

Applicants can follow these simple steps to download the notification:

Visit csbc.bih.nic.in Now, go to the ‘Bihar Police’ section Click on the notification Take a printout and save a copy

Here’s the direct link to the notification

Once released, if any candidate is unable to download the admit card, he can take a duplicate copy from the CSBC Office at Back Hardinge Road (near Secretariat Halt) on 4 and 5 May from 10 am till 5 pm. No admit card will be sent through posts.

The written exam to fill 1,722 posts was held on 3 January. The result was announced on 15 April. For the selected candidates, it is compulsory to attend the PET exam. No second chance will be given after this. Candidates must carry an original ID with them while appearing for the test. It can be one of the following:

Valid Photo-ID like Aadhaar card, voter ID, driving license, etc. Matric or Intermediate Pass certificate Birth certificate Reserved category card Domicile certificate Freedom Fighter family certificate Economically Weaker Section certificate Indian origin Gorkha certificate

Any candidate found to have even mild symptoms of COVID-19 , will not be allowed to take the PET exam. If any candidate has tested positive for the virus, he can request the board for an alternative date. He must submit his report as proof along with his application. Every person appearing for this exam is required to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and follow other coronavirus protocols as ordered by the Government of India.