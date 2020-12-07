CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable exam admit card to be released on 10 Dec at csbc.bih.nic.in
The board will conduct the exam on 3 January, 2021, from 10 am to 12 pm. Candidates will have to report at the exam centres by 9 am.
Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release e-admit card for Bihar Police Driver Recruitment exam on 10 December 2020.
Once released, candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be able to download their hall ticket at csbc.bih.nic.in.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the Bihar Police Driver Constable is being conducted to fill 1,722. The examination will be held amid the strict protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Candidates will have to follow social distancing and wear masks at the exam centre. They will have to carry hand sanitiser, water bottle in the exam hall.
The recruitment exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 14 October. As per a report Indian Express, candidates who get selected will get a salary in the bracket of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.
As per NDTV, the recruitment exam will be OMR based and have 100 objective questions based on general knowledge and current affairs topics. To qualify the exam, candidates will have to obtain a minimum of 30 percent marks.
Shortlisted candidates will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
Steps to download CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable recruitment exam admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable - csbc.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "Download Constable written exam admit card."
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other credentials to log in.
Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on your screen.
Step 5: Check all the details carefully before saving and taking a print out of the hall ticket.
