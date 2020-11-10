CSBC Bihar Police Constable releases admit card for Physical Efficiency Test at csbc.bih.nic.in

Earlier the test was scheduled for July 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released an e-admit card for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) CSBC Bihar Police Constable on its official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the written exam can download the PET admit card from the portal.

According to a report by Times Now, CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET will be conducted from 7 December to 30 January 2021.

Earlier the test was scheduled for July 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates will have to report at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh, Government High School, Gardanibagh, Patna – 800002 for the PET. The selection will be done on the basis of the written exam and physical efficiency test.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, candidates appearing for PET will have to participate in race, long jump, and shot put games.

The CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET will be of 100 marks out of which 50 marks is for the race and 25 marks each is for long jump and shot put.

Candidates will be required to carry all the relevant documents on the day of the PET.

Steps to download CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card:

Step 1: Go to the Central Selection Board of Constable's official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download your e-Admit Card for PET Examination of Bihar Police Constable. (Advt No. 02/2019)."

Step 3: On a new page, tap on the box that mentions, "Download Constables (02/2019) Physical Test Admit card."

Step 4: Enter your registration ID/ registered mobile number, date of birth, and Captcha as displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: The CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 7: Check your name, details, before downloading and taking a print out.

Click here for the direct link to download CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card.

Candidates will have to carry the admit card at the exam venue. If they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to appear for PET.

The hall ticket also mentions the guidelines that candidates will have to follow at the exam centre.

A report by Scroll.in said that the recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 11,880 vacancies. The application process was started in October 2019.

The written exam was conducted earlier in 2020 and the results were declared on 8 June. Over 11 lakh candidates had applied out of which 58,264 have qualified for the written exam.

