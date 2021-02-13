CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment written exam to be conducted on 14 and 21 March; check csbc.bih.nic.in

To appear in the examination at the centre, candidates will have to produce e-admit card along with a photo identity card like voter id, passport, driving license, etc

The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has released the schedule for release of the e-admit cards and constable written examination on its official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the board will conduct the CBSC constable recruitment written examination on 14 March and 21 March. The examination is being conducted for direct recruitment of 8,415 Constable vacancies. The report adds that the admit cards for the recruitment examination will be released on 25 February.

A report by The Times of India mentions that candidates will not be sent the admit card via post. The written examination is being held for candidates who applied for posts of Constable in Bihar Police / Bihar Military Police / Special Integrated India Reserve Corps / Bihar State Industrial Security Corps by Central Selection Board (Constable Recruitment).

To appear in the examination at the centre, candidates will have to produce e-admit card along with a photo identity card like voter id, passport, driving license, PAN card, Aadhaar card etc.

In case the photo is not available or is not there on the admit card, candidates will have to carry two photographs of the application form to the examination venue.

Candidates who have not been able to download the admit card from the website are advised to contact the Central Board of Selection Council (Constable Recruitment) office located near Boring Road Secretariat Halt, Patna 800001 on 10, 11 and 21 March 11, from 10 am to 05 pm for the issuance of a duplicate e-admit card.