CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: New schedule for PET announced at csbc.bih.nic.in; exam from 7 Dec

CSBC will recruit 11,880 sipahi (constables) , 98 home guard constable drivers and 496 mobile squad constable driver

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has announced the new dates for holding the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Bihar Police Constable. As per the schedule, CSBC Constable PET will be held from 7 December to 30 January 2021.

The entire schedule has been uploaded by CSBC's official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to a report by Times Now, CSBC Constable PET was earlier scheduled to be held from 15 July to 5 September 2020.

The PET will be held in the ground of Patna High School, Gardanibagh, 800002. Candidates will have to appear for the test on time mentioned on the notification. They will also be required to carry a valid photo identity proof for verification.

They can carry their Aadhaar card, driving license, voter ID card and matric certificate or birth certificate, intermediate mark sheet as identity proof.

A report by Hindustan Times said that candidates appearing for PET will have to maintain social distancing and cover their mouth and nose with face masks.

They will be required to carry their own hand sanitizer, water and food on the day of the exam.

Here is the direct link to CSBC Constable PET schedule - http://www.csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-04-11-2020.pdf

The PET was earlier postponed by CSBC due to the closure of services of Indian Railways due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CSBC will recruit 11,880 sipahi (constable) under advertisement number 02/2019, 98 home guard constable drivers through advertisement number 03/2019 and 496 mobile squad constable driver under advertisement number 04/2019.

Those appearing for the test will have to carry their Bihar PET 2020 admit card. No new hall ticket will be issued to candidates.