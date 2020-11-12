CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Application process starts tomorrow at csbc.bih.nic.in

Out of the total vacant posts, 35 percent will be reserved for female candidates, and applicants should have passed Class 12th (intermediate) examination before 1 August

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar has released a notification for the recruitment of 8,415 police constables. The online application process will start from 13 November and candidates can apply at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The last date to register for CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2020 is 14 December.

Out of the total vacant posts, 35 percent will be reserved for female candidates. Those applying for the Bihar Police Constable post should have passed Class 12th (intermediate) examination before 1 August, 2020.

The age limit for applicants belonging to unreserved category is set between 18 and 25 years. The upper age limit for OBC and EBC male candidates is 27 years, while for female candidates it is 28 years. The upper age limit for both male and female applicants belonging to SC/ST categories is set at 30 years.

Click here to check Bihar Police constable recruitment 2020 official notification

Candidates belonging to the general category will be required to pay application fees of Rs 450, while those belonging to the reserved category will have to pay Rs 112.

Selection will be done on the basis of written examination followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The written exam will comprise of 100 objective type questions and candidates will have to answer them in a maximum of two hours.

Candidates who score more than 30 percent marks in the written exam will qualify for PET. Shortlisted candidates will be receiving a salary in the bracket of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

Steps to apply for Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Log on to Central Selection Board of Constable's official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that mentions, "Online Application for selection of Constables in Bihar Police."

Step 3: Enter the required details to register.

Step 4: Log in using the registration number and password allotted.

Step 5: Provide all the details and relevant documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Upload scanned image and signature.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and press the submit button.