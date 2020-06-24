CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: 454 vacancies for women constable notified, apply at csbc.bih.nic.in

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, has started the recruitment process of women constables for Bihar police Swabhiman Battalion on its official website - csbc.bih.nic.in. Willing and eligible candidates can apply for the position online by 24 July.

As per the notification, the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020 is being conducted to fill 454 vacancies of women constables for Bihar police Swabhiman Battalion.

A report by Hindustan Times states that the vacancies are reserved for women from the scheduled tribe.

Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies should have passed class 12 examination from a recognised board. The applicants must not be more than 30 years of age and not less than 18 years.

According to a report by The Times of India, the minimum height required for the candidate is 155 cms. Selection of candidates will be based on a written examination and physical efficiency test.

A report by Times Now states that the written examination will be of 100 marks and will be conducted for two hours.

The examination will be pen paper-based. The exam will consist of multiple choice questions and candidates will have to fill an OMR sheet for answers. Those who secure more than 30 percent in the written exam will be called for the physical test.

The syllabus of the examination is available on the official website of CSBC.

The candidates who qualify for the women constable posts will get a salary of level 3 in Bihar Police that ranges between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

For further details, candidates can click here - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Advt-01-2020-LC.pdf

How to apply for women constable for Bihar Police Swabhiman Battalion 2020

Step 1: Visit the CSBC official website - csbc.bih.nic

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads - Notice: Apply Online for the post of women constable for Bihar Police Swabhiman Battalion. (Advt. No. 01/2020)

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you first have to register yourself

Step 4: After the registration process is complete, you will have to fill the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit.

Direct link to apply: https://apply-csbc.com/V3/applicationIndex