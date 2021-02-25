CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2021: Download admit card at csbc.bih.nic.in; test on 14, 21 March

All applicants must bring their call letters to the exam centres in order to be allowed to sit in the recruitment exam

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the admit card for the applicants who will appear in the Bihar police constable recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can visit the official site to download their call letters for the upcoming exam.

The selection board has also released the list of centres for candidates where all examinees have been listed on the basis of their roll numbers. Applicants can check their exam time, venue and other details at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The police constable recruitment drive is being held to recruit as many as 8,415 personnel in various departments. However, the selection process requires the candidates to get through a written test followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates will be screened on the basis of their performance in both of these rounds. If selected, candidates are eligible for a pay between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

Follow these steps to download the CSBC Bihar recruitment exam admit card 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official site of CSBC Bihar at csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab that reads ‘CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card 2021’ on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your login credentials (CSBC roll number and date of birth) in the given spaces and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Once you have successfully logged in, the admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: View the CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2021 admit card, download the document and take a print out for future use.

All applicants must bring their call letters to the exam centres in order to be allowed to sit in the recruitment exam. The exam authority has scheduled to conduct the test on 14 and 21 March. CSBC has designated various centres across the country to properly hold the exam.