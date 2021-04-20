CSBC Bihar Forester, Forest Guard results declared; check details at csbc.bih.nic.in

Aspirants who have qualified in this exam are eligible for Physical Endurance Test

The written examination results of the Forest Guard and Forester recruitment test have been declared by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar on 19 April. Candidates, who have appeared for the exams, can visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in to check their results.

Applicants can follow these simple steps to check the result:

- Go to the official website - csbc.bih.nic.in

- On the homepage, search for the link ‘Check results for forester and forest guard exams’

- Check for the relevant link and click on it

- Minutes after clicking the link, a list of successful candidates in written examination and qualified for PET will pop up on the screen

- Candidates can also view the write-up about the exam and results

- Download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Here are the direct links: Link 1 and Link 2

The CSBC Forest Guard exam was conducted on 16 December, 2020 in two shifts (from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm). While the Forester paper was held on 20 December, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm in a single shift.

Selection process: Candidates for the above vacancies will be carefully chosen on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination and physical test. After applicants pass the written examination, they are eligible for an interview round. Meanwhile, aspirants who have qualified in this exam are eligible for Physical Endurance Test (PET).