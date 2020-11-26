CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment exam date announced at csbc.bih.nic.in; test to be held on 14 and 21 March

The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 8,415 posts of constables. The minimum age limit for applicants has been set at 18 years, while the upper age limit is 25 years for unreserved candidates

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar constable recruitment exam will be conducted on 14 and 21 March 2021. The dates of CSBC Bihar constable recruitment exam date has been released on the Board on its official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

The notification said that the admit card for the examination will be soon released by the board on its official website. The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 8,415 posts of constables.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the online application process for CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment started on 13 November. Willing and eligible candidates can register themselves, Candidates, by 14 December.

The minimum age limit for applicants has been set at 18 years, while the upper age limit is 25 years for unreserved candidates. The age limit for OBC and EBC male applicants is 27 years and for female applicants, it is 28 years.

The upper age limit for candidates belonging to SC, ST category (male and female) is 30 years.

The application fee for unreserved, OBC, EBC, and EWS candidates is Rs 450, while SC and ST category applicants will have to pay Rs 120.

A report by NDTV said that those applying for the Bihar Police Constable post should have qualified 10+2 examination. Selection will be done on the basis of written test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The CSBC Bihar Constable written exam will be of 100 marks and candidates will get a total of 2 hours to answer the paper. To qualify for the exam, they will have to obtain a minimum of 30 percent.