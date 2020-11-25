CSBC Bihar admit cards for forester, forest guard recruitment exam 2020 released at csbc.bih.nic.in

The exam for forester vacancies will be held on 20 December, while the forest guard test will be held on 16 December.

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released e-admit card for written examination for recruitment of forest guard and forester under advertisement numbers 03/2020 and 04/2020, respectively. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Board will conduct the forester exam on 20 December, while the forest guard test will be held on 16 December.

A report by Hindustan Times said that through the recruitment exam, CSBC Bihar will fill 484 vacant posts of forest guard and 236 posts of forester.

Steps to download CSBC Bihar forest guard and forester exam admit card 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable - csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Forest Dept. tab.

Step 3: Tap on the link that reads, "Download your e-Admit Card for Written Examination Scheduled on 20th Dec, 2020 of Forester," or "Download your e-Admit Card for Written Examination scheduled on 16th Dec, 2020 of Forest Guard."

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page. Click on Download admit card option and enter your registration ID or mobile number and date of birth.

Step 5: Enter the Captcha as show and the page and press the Submit button.

Step 6: The CSBC Bihar forester and forest guard written exam admit card 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your name and other details in the hall ticket before saving and downloading it.

Here's the direct link to download CSBC e-Admit Card for Written Examination of Forester.

Direct link to download CSBC e-Admit Card for Written Examination of Forest Guard

