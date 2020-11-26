CSAB result 2020: Special seat allotment round II declared at csab.nic.in; report online by 27 November

Candidates can check their names in the list by entering their JEE Main application number and password at the official website of CSAB 2020

The CSAB special seat allotment round 2 result 2020 has been released by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) on its official website csab.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for admission to centrally funded institutes including NITs, IIEST, IITs and other government-funded technical institutes can check their name in the list.

Candidates whose names have appeared in the CSAB special seat allotment round 2 result 2020 will have to report online. During the process, they will have to accept the seat allotted to them, pay the fee, upload document.

The window to report online will be active till 27 November. The last date to respond to the query of the candidates will be open till 28 November up to 5 pm.

Steps to check CSAB Special Round - Seat Allotment Result Round II:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2020 - csab.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "CSAB special round - Seat Allotment Result Round II."

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to enter JEE (Main) 2020 application number, password.

Step 4: Type the Security pin as displayed on the screen and press the Login button.

Step 5: The CSAB Special Seat Allotment Result for second round will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and take a print of the PDF file for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check and download CSAB Special Round - Seat Allotment Result Round II.