A notification detailing the commencement of Central Seat Allocation Board for North Eastern States and Union Territories (CSAB NEUT) 2021 has been released by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB). Candidates can register from 6 November by visiting the official website at https://csab.nic.in.

Students need to note that the seat allotment done by CSAB NEUT will be done on the basis of the candidate’s JEE Main All India Rank (AIR) 2021. The counselling fee and seat allotment fee for CSAB NEUT 2021 is Rs 3,000.

According to the official notification, the registration process for CASB NEUT 2021 will take place from 6 to 19 November, with the process of checking documents being conducted between 7 to 21 November.

The CSAB NEUT 2021 fist seat allotment result will be declared on 28 November this year. Online reporting by candidates is to be done from 29 November till 4 December.

After the first round of counselling, CSAB will conduct a second round of counselling for allotment of seats on 9 December, and applicants can report from 10 to 12 December for the second round of allotment.

Those candidates who receive a provisional admission letter after the first and second round of counselling may proceed for admission if they are not participating in the further rounds of counselling.

In case a applicant wishes to withdraw their seat, they have to do it between 13-15 December, 2021.

Through CSAB, admissions are conducted for the first year of Engineering/Technology, Architecture/Planning Programs on supernumerary seats in the National Institute of Technology (NITs) for Union Territories and in certain All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved institutes for North East and Union Territories.