CSAB NEUT 2021: Registration begins today at csab.nic.in; check direct link here

Candidates are also informed that the result for first round of seat allotment will be displayed on 28 November. Online reporting by the applicants will be done from 29 November till 4 December.

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has begun the process of registration and choice filling for North Eastern States and Union Territories (CSAB NEUT) 2021. Candidates who are interested in registering can do so at the official website of CSAB at https://csab.nic.in/

The procedure to register on the website is as follows

- Visit the official website at https://csab.nic.in/

- On the homepage, go to link for registration and choice filling

- Key in required details to login to the CSAB portal

- Fill in the CSAB NEUT 2021 application using the needed details

- Submit the form and take a printout for future use and reference

Direct link for registration and choice filling for Engineering and Architecture is - https://admissions.nic.in/csabneut/csabneutcouns/root/Home.aspx?enc=Nm7QwHILXclJQSv2YVS+7r1eh5xtnus+A8LIm6kKWOIEl1HdYrp/Xpq+Oww4uVys

Direct link for registration and choice filling for pharmacy is here - https://admissions.nic.in/csabneut/csabneutcouns/root/Home.aspx?enc=Nm7QwHILXclJQSv2YVS+7kWLjYE3PN/WIoLiekANf0jdy9m1ebTziTQBY77K3JqC

Candidates can also refer to the information brochure of the Central Seat Allotment Board here - https://csab.nic.in/csabNeut/WebInfo/File/GetFile?FileId=2&LangId=P

Last date for registration in CSAB NEUT 2021 is 19 November. The process of document verification will be done from 7 November to 20 November. The choice filling and locking process after the document verification will be conducted from 7 to 21 November for the Engineering and Architecture streams and from 6 to 19 November for the Pharmacy candidates.

Candidates will have to pay a counselling and seat allotment fee of Rs 3,000. Those candidates who secured a seat in the first or second round but wish to withdraw it, can do so after the second round, within the stipulated time. A refund of Rs 2,000 will be given in case of seat withdrawal.

After the first round of allotment, the second round of seat allotment will be conducted from 9 December, wherein online reporting will be held from 10 December to 12 December.

According to a notification by CSAB, for allotment purposes, it uses the All India Rank (AIR) prepared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Hence, CSAB NEUT 2021 will thereby use the data of the candidate and the AIR of JEE (Main) 2021 as provided by NTA and allot seats on based on the AIR obtained by the applicant in the JEE (Main) 2021.