CSAB 2020: Special round registration, choice filling for NITs, IIITs and GFTIs starts today at csab.nic.in

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has started the special round registration and choice filling for admission to NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other GFTIs from today (Tuesday, 17 November).

As per the CSAB 2020 special rounds schedule, which was released on csab.nic.in, the last date to register, payment of participation or processing fee ends on 19 November.

According to a report by Careers 360, the CSAB 2020 Special Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on 20 November. Candidates whose names appear in the list will have to freeze or float the allotted seat by 23 November.

The last date to respond to query for the special round 1 is 24 November. The round 2 allotment result will be released on 25 November.

Jagran Josh reports that candidates who have qualified JEE Mains and have not participated in JoSAA counselling or were not allotted a seat in JoSAA can participate in the CSAB special round counselling.

All those who were allotted seats in NITs, IIITs or GFTIs through JoSAA and also opted to participate in CSAB special round at the time of reporting are eligible.

Check the eligibility and other details to participate in CSAB special round counselling 2020 by visiting the official guide.

Steps to register for CSAB special round 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Central Seat Allocation Board csab.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "CSAB Special Round - Registration and Choice Filling"

Step 3: Enter your JEE (Main) 2020 application number, password and security pin displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the Login button.

Step 5: Pay the requisite CSAB counselling fees.

Step 6: Lock the choices of your college and course.

To access the link for registration and choice filling of CSAB special round counselling 2020, copy the URL (https://admissions.nic.in/csabspl/csabsplreg/root/candidatelogin.aspx) and paste it on your browser and press enter.