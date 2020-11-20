CSAB 1st allotment result in Special Round 2020 expected today; steps to download list from csab.nic.in

Only those candidates will be considered for seat allocation who have properly registered themselves, submitted the application fees and locked their choices

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is expected to declare the first allotment results in the special round of counselling for admission into engineering courses shortly on its official website csab.nic.in.

The Board had earlier confirmed the date for allocation of seats under the special rounds in an official notification.

It is to be noted here that only those candidates will be considered for seat allocation who have properly registered themselves, submitted the application fees and locked their choices.

The board was expected to release the allotment results at around 5 pm on Friday, however, the link for allotment list is not yet up on the website.

A report in Careers 360 had earlier pointed out that the CSAB had extended the registration, fee payment and choice locking last date and time, hence the allotment of seats could get delayed.

Under the changed schedule, the report added, candidates were allowed to register for CSAB special round 2020 till 4 pm on 20 November, and the choice locking could be done till 5 pm on 20 November.

Once the results are declared, students can follow these steps to check the CSAB 2020 special round 1st seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage that reads: ‘CSAB 2020 special round 1st seat allotment result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage

Step 4: Login into the portal by entering the JEE Main application number and your password

Step 5: View seat allotment result of CSAB special round 2020

Step 6: Download the PDF file or keep a print out of the same for future reference

This special round of counselling is being conducted only for NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs after the completion of all the JoSAA counselling rounds, reported Scroll.in. IITs have been exempted from this round.

The report added that about 7,430 seats remain up for grabs in the special round. Every candidate who has appeared for the JEE Main exam can participate in the counselling.