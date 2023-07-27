Crucial aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar, accused in Moose Wala murder case, arrested from Dubai: NIA

India’s top security agency NIA on Wednesday reported a major breakthrough in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case with the arrest of a notorious gangster of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was hiding in UAE.

The accused Vikram Brar has also been linked to death threats received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

NIA officials informed that Brar was arrested from his hideout in Dubai with the help of UAE authorities.

The 11 cases pending against Brar, including charges of murder and extortion, had made him a high-priority target for law enforcement agencies, the officials informed.

The NIA asserted that Brar played a key role in Sidhu Moosewala’s killing and had received extortion funds from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi through hawala channels.

The revelations suggested that Vikram Brar operated as part of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang from his base in Dubai.

Following his arrest, Brar will now be extradited to India to face trials. The NIA has slapped terrorism charges on Brar under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

NIA sources informed that Brar’s criminal connections extended beyond Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, as he was also associated with Rajasthan’s notorious gangster, Anandpal Singh.

The police have asserted that Brar has been most active around Chandigarh, while cases against him have been registered across several states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

One of the cases registered against Brar was from Pilibanga police station in Hanumangarh town. It was alleged that he had demanded Rs 30 lakh from Purushottam Agarwal, a middleman, and threatened to kill him if the demand wasn’t met.

Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against gangster Vikram Brar in the first week of July on the request of the Indian probe agency.

As per reports, Brar’s criminal activities include not just murders, but also arms smuggling and extortion cases in India, often in collaboration with Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar, and other gangsters.

The NIA’s investigation revealed that Vikram Brar had been operating as the Communication Control Room (CCR) for Lawrence Bishnoi’s terror gang while stationed in the UAE.

From there, he facilitated calls between Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar, who resided in Canada, and carried out extortion calls targeting individuals in India as instructed.

Moreover, Vikram Brar was instrumental in providing logistical support to Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

This included weapons, arrangements for their stay, and other necessary facilities. Prior to joining Lawrence’s gang, Brar was associated with the Student Union of Punjab University (SOPU).