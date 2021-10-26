Candidates will be hired by the CRPF on a contract basis for a period of three years. The contract can be prolonged or extended for a maximum of two years

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has opened its recruitment window for general duty medical officer (GDMO) and specialist medical officer (SMO) posts. Aspirants can apply for the posts by visiting the official website https://crpf.gov.in/.

Through this recruitment drive, CRPF aims to fill 60 medical officer posts, out of which 31 vacancies belong to GDMO and 29 posts for SMO posts.

Once the application window closes, the registered candidates have to appear for a walk-in-interview. According to the notice, this interview will be conducted on 22 and 29 November. A medical examination will be conducted after the interview.

Those appearing in the walk-in-interview must bring necessary documents and application forms including original and photocopies of educational certificates, age proof, and experience certificates. The registered candidates should also produce an application in plain paper mentioning the name of the post applied for along with three passport size photographs (recent).

Candidates should note that they will be hired by the CRPF on a contract basis for a period of three years. However, the contract can be prolonged or extended for a maximum of two years.

Eligibility Criteria:

Those applying for the post of SMO should hold a post-graduation degree or diploma certificate in the relevant field along with work experience in the same. As for the post of GDMO, applicants should hold an MBBS degree and must have completed their internship.

Salary

For the post of SMO, the selected candidates will be given a salary of up to Rs 85,000 per month. While for the post of GDMO, applicants will receive a salary of up to Rs 75,000 per month.