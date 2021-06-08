The last date to apply is 25 June. The number of vacancies may vary based on the requirement at the time of issue of appointment on a contractual basis

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has opened its online application process for the posts of physiotherapist and nutritionist. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website crpf.gov.in.

Applicants should note that the last date to apply online is 25 June.

Also, the number of vacancies in the organisation may vary based on the requirement at the time of issue of appointment on a contractual basis.

Vacancy details:

- For physiotherapist, there are 5 posts available

- For nutritionist, there is only 1 post available

How to apply?

Candidates, who wish to register, need to apply only through mail at igtrg@crpf.gov.in. Applications received through any other mode will not be acknowledged.

Eligibility criteria:

For physiotherapist posts: A candidate needs to have a masters degree in Physiotherapy (MPT(Sports) from a recognised Indian or Foreign University. The candidate should also be below 40 years of age to apply for the post.

For nutritionist Post: The applicant needs to have an MSc course in Nutrition or PG Diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics. Also, the age limit should be below 50 years to apply.

There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection process:

Eligible candidates will be called for an interview through email or call letter and no travelling allowances will be paid for attending the interview. The interview is likely to be conducted at Training Directorate, CRPF, East Block-10, Level-7, Sector-1, RK Puram, New Delhi-110066.

Salary Structure:

As per the notification, the selected candidate for Physiotherapist and Nutritionist posts will receive Rs 50,000 to 60,000 per month. Also, no other facilities like Dearness allowance (DA), Accommodation, Residential Phone, Conveyance or Transport, Personal Staff, Medical reimbursement, HRA and LTC, and others would be acceptable to them.