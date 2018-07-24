CRPF patrol attacked in Srinagar: One dead, another fighting for life; Hizbul claims responsibility

Srinagar: A CRPF trooper lost his life and another was injured after terrorists attacked a patrol party on Tuesday near Batmaloo fire station in Srinagar.

Although both were shifted to hospital, Shankar Lal from the paramilitary force's 23rd Battalion passed away, IANS reported. The other soldier is said to be in critical condition.

According to a report in Global Kashmir, the Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The terrorists fired upon the security forces' party at a checkpost near Batamaloo area of the city, a police official said.

Security forces have cordoned off a shop where terrorists are suspected to be hiding, ANI reported

JUST IN: Tension erupts in Srinagar; Cowards have targeted our braves and according to reports, 1 CRPF jawan has been injured pic.twitter.com/LLwjP5IxSI

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 24, 2018

Journalist Ashraf Wani tweeted about the firing in Srinagar.