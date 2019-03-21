CRPF jawan kills three soldiers using service rifle 'after quarrel' at Battal Ballian camp, in critical state after shooting self

Udhampur: Three CRPF personnel of the 187th Battalion were shot dead by a fellow jawan at the battalion headquarters in Udhampur's Battal Ballian on Wednesday night.

After firing at his colleagues, the jawan shot himself. His condition is said to be critical.

The fratricide occurred around 10 pm when Constable Ajit Kumar shot three of his colleagues with his service rifle, officials said.

Speaking to media in Udhampur, Harinder Kumar, commandant of the 187th Battalion, said: "Three jawans have died. The one who shot them dead is critically injured."

The dead soldiers have been identified as head constables Pokarmal R of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, Yogendra Sharma of Delhi and Umed Singh of Rewari in Haryana. Kumar hails from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Officials said the incident occurred after the jawans had a quarrel.

With inputs from agencies

